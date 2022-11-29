Winnipeg Foundation gets $500M 'transformational' endowment gift

The Winnipeg Foundation says it has received the largest gift ever made to a Canadian charity by an individual — a $500-million bequest by a local business owner who died earlier this year.

"This legacy will have a positive impact in the community for generations to come," the foundation posted on Twitter, calling it a "transformational gift."

The money was left to the foundation, which distributes grants to charitable organizations in Winnipeg, in the will of Miriam Bergen, who died in January.

The announcement was made on Giving Tuesday, an annual campaign designed to celebrate charitable acts.

Touted as a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world," Giving Tuesday follows the year's most frantic shopping weekend, bookended by Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Bergen, described as a "quiet philanthropist" by the foundation, was owner and president of Appleton Holdings, a privately held company that carries on business as Edison Properties.

"We are honoured and humbled by the trust she has placed in us and for her love of our community," board chair Tom Bryk said at a news conference announcing the gift. It will provide significant resources to the community annually, he said.

Appleton Holdings was founded as Marlborough Developments by Bergen's parents, Martin and Ruth Bergen. Appleton owns and operates residential and commercial buildings in Winnipeg under the Edison Properties brand, many of them in the North Kildonan neighbourhood.

Those properties will now support the Winnipeg Foundation's work, as Bergen's gift includes the shares of Appleton.

The foundation is Canada's oldest community foundation, created in 1921 by William Forbes Alloway and his wife, Elizabeth Alloway.

In 2021, it distributed $84.9 million to approximately 1,100 charitable organizations in the city. In the past 100 years, the foundation has granted more than $780 million.