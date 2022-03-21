Polls open in Fort Whyte byelection Tuesday

Voters in the Fort Whyte district cast their ballots today to decide who should fill former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister's seat in the legislature.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Elections Manitoba has a website with information about where people should go to vote.

The five nominated candidates running in the election are:

Patrick Allard (Independent).

Nicolas Geddert (Green Party).

Obby Khan (Progressive Conservative).

Willard Reaves (Liberal Party).

Trudy Schroeder (NDP).

The suburban seat in southwest Winnipeg has normally been a safe one for the PCs, but support for the governing party has lagged during the pandemic, and Premier Heather Stefanson has not been able to turn that around.

A recent poll found that Stefanson is the least popular provincial leader in the country.

The Tory candidate in the byelection is a former player with the Canadian Football League Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Obby Khan, who opened a chain of restaurants after retiring and is well-known in the business community.

The Manitoba Liberals, who have three of the legislature's 57 seats, are running another former Bomber. Willard Reaves started his campaign early and has been knocking on doors consistently.

The New Democrats are running Trudy Schroeder, a former director with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, and hope their strong polling provincewide can translate into a victory.

The Green party candidate is Nicolas Geddert, a community organizer and volunteer. Patrick Allard, a contractor who has run his own business for 15 years, is running as an Independent.

Map of Fort Whyte district: