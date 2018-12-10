Skip to Main Content
Give a toy, ditch your parking ticket: Forks to waive tickets in exchange for donations this holiday season

If you're sitting on a parking ticket from The Forks this season, the organization is offering to wipe the slate clean — in exchange for a gift for a child in need.

The Forks is asking for gifts for children in need this year, and it's offering to overlook your parking ticket in return. (Shutterstock)

The Forks announced the initiative in a tweet on Monday, promising to waive outstanding tickets for Forks North Portage Parking violations for ticket-holders who donate toys.

The Winnipeg organization is asking for unwrapped toys, worth a minimum of $15, for kids from 10 to 14.

Donations can be brought to the organization's office 123 Main St. From there, they'll passed on to the Christmas Cheer Board.

