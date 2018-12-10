Give a toy, ditch your parking ticket: Forks to waive tickets in exchange for donations this holiday season

If you wound up on the naughty list for a parking blunder at The Forks this year, the organization is offering to wipe the slate clean — in exchange for a gift for a child in need.

The Forks announced the initiative in a tweet on Monday, promising to waive outstanding tickets for Forks North Portage Parking violations for ticket-holders who donate toys.

The Winnipeg organization is asking for unwrapped toys, worth a minimum of $15, for kids from 10 to 14.

Donations can be brought to the organization's office 123 Main St. From there, they'll passed on to the Christmas Cheer Board.

