Dayna Spiring named chair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers board

For the first time in the team's history history, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have named a woman to chair to their board of directors. Dayna Spiring officially assumed the role on Jan. 1 this year.

Spiring is best known for her current role as president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, the group that organized the whiteout street parties during the Winnipeg Jets playoff run last year.

"Dayna has been a great addition to the Board since her arrival in 2015, and there is no better candidate to take on the role of board chair," said past chair Jeff Martin, in a press release.

"Dayna has been a trailblazer throughout her entire career, and it is fitting that she become the club's first female chair."

According to the club's website, three other women also sit on the board.

Spiring first joined Winnipeg Football Club's board in 2015 through the public nomination process, and became vice-chair the following year.

She's is the second woman to join the Canadian Football League's board of governors. The first was Jo-Anne Polak of the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1989 to 1991.