Winnipeg Folk Fest cancels August events due to COVID-19
5 live music events had been planned for August in place of annual July festival
The Winnipeg Folk Fest has announced it won't be going ahead with a series of live music events planned for August, due to uncertainty caused by the continuing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Manitoba.
In March, organizers announced the annual July music festival at Birds Hill Park would be cancelled for the second year due to the pandemic.
However, they said they hoped to hold smaller, in-person concerts the weekend of Aug. 13 at the festival main stage.
That will no longer happen.
"Unfortunately, we are sad to announce that with so much uncertainty around the future impact of the pandemic in Manitoba, we are unable to move forward with our events as we had wished," a Friday Winnipeg Folk Festival news release said.
"Our team worked as hard as we could to make these events a reality, but we have run out of time to successfully plan a safe experience for all."
Manitoba remains under tight public health restrictions, as the province faces its third wave of COVID-19 infections.
On Friday, the province announced 329 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. There are 106 Manitobans receiving intensive care for COVID-19, including 65 within the province and 41 patients who have seen sent to hospital in another province for care.
"Our day-to-day cases are getting a bit better, but our health-care system is still struggling," Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference Friday. He urged people to continue to abide by the current health orders.
The province's current public health orders, in effect until June 12, prohibit all public gatherings, either indoors or outdoors. Premier Brian Pallister said this week Manitoba will be announcing its reopening strategy in the coming week.
The Winnipeg Folk Festival said it looks forward to Manitobans being able to gather for the festival next summer.
"Until then, please stay safe and get vaccinated!" Friday's release said.
With files from Darren Bernhardt and Sarah Petz
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?