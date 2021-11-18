Winnipeg Folk Festival audiences won't need vaccination proof — but staff, volunteers, artists will

Audience members at the Winnipeg Folk Festival won't need proof of vaccination to take in the summer fun for the first time since before the pandemic, but virtually everyone else associated with the music showcase will.

Staff, volunteers, board members, performers, backstage guests, vendors and media will be required to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19, the festival said in an email Thursday.

"This was a very difficult decision," the email states. "Performers have a busy summer of touring ahead and we need to give them the best opportunity to be able to perform at our festival and on the rest of their tours."

But festival organizers say they also "want to look after our team and ensure the sustainability of the festival."

The festival announced its 2022 return last fall, after COVID-19 led to cancellations of the event in the two years prior.

A series of live events through August had been planned for 2021, but the festival pulled the plug on those, too, over coronavirus concerns.

The 2022 list of performers was released last month, including Portugal. The Man, Tash Sultana, Buddy Guy, Japanese Breakfast, Bahamas and dozens more.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival takes place from July 7 to 10, though campers can set up in the morning of July 6.

