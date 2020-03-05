Juno-award winning duo Tegan and Sara among headliners at Winnipeg Folk Festival 2020

Canadian multiple-Juno-award-winning duo Tegan and Sara will be among the stars headlining the 47th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival.

On Wednesday evening, festival organizers unveiled the lineup featuring more than 70 artists and entertainers from around the world for this summer's event.

Two musicians from Australia — singer-songwriter Vance Joy and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana — will be joining legendary American folk singer-songwriter John Prine, Icelandic indie-rock band Kaleo and Newfoundland folk favourite Alan Doyle.

"It's kind of a nice flock of all the different types of sounds," said artistic director Chris Frayer. "We want to create an environment that reflects the diversity of the city."

Frayer has attended the Winnipeg festival for 35 years in a row. As curator of the lineup, he strives to bring big names to the stage by collaborating with other festival organizers.

Festival-goers sprawled out on blankets and lawn chairs in front of the main stage last year. On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Folk Festival released its 2020 lineup featuring more than 70 artists and entertainers from all over the world. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

This year Frayer said he's most thrilled for the lower-key daytime jam sessions, as well as top acts such as soul-psychedelic trio Khruangbin.

"They're kind of like a deep cut for the lineup," he said of the American band.

One new workshop will highlight Manitoba artists and another will be conducted in memory of Mitch Podolak, one of the festival's founders, who died last year.

Festival goers will be honouring him at Mitch's Sunday Feast, where he will be remembered for his impact on the folk world with a workshop curated by his son, folk musician Leonard Podolak.

The festival will also host a special workshop called Celebrate 150: Manitoba Songbook, with a house band curated by Jonny Moonbeam from Red Moon Road. Each artist will play a cover of an iconic song from a local artist and one song from their own repertoire, according to a news release.

This year's celebration of music, dancing and camping will run July 9-12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park. Tickets are on sale at early bird rates until April 30.

"For people that haven't been before, it's like the best thing that's happening in your backyard that you're not going to," Frayer said.