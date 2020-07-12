Folkies find their own way to keep the spirit of Winnipeg Folk Fest alive from home

They may not be dancing at the main stage or relaxing in a hammock near the Bur Oak stage this year, but that didn't stop folkies from taking in the sights and sounds of the Winnipeg Folk Festival from home.

The 2020 festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a virtual concert called Winnipeg Folk Festival at Home was streamed live on Saturday.

Winnipeg's Samantha Windsor wanted to share the experience with friends, like she does every year, so she set up a beer garden in her Southdale backyard and played the concert over speakers for friends.

"This is our chance to all be together and celebrate our love of the Folk Festival," she said.

Folk Fest at Home included performances from past festivals from A Tribe Called Red, Sheryl Crow, Bahamas, Brandi Carlile, plus new performances by Alan Doyle, Tash Sultana, Vance Joy and local William Prince.

Samantha Windsor hosted a Folk Fest at Home viewing party in her backyard. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

For Windsor, something felt like it was missing this year.

"Folk Fest to us is more of a feeling of showing up into a community of people who really appreciate the music and the ambiance that they set up there and it's not the same in my backyard," she said.

People downtown packed The Beer Can on Saturday during the screening of the Winnipeg Folk Fest at Home. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Windsor and her friends did their best to reignite the spirit by telling stories about past years, setting up hammocks, wearing Folk Fest at Home t-shirts and ordering food from some of their favourite Folk Fest vendors, including Santa Lucia, East India Company and Gramma's Kettle Korn.

They weren't the only ones taking in the music.

Megan Donald and Alyssa Herkert Allan were at the Beer Can on Saturday to take in Winnipeg Folk Fest at Home. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Downtown, people packed The Beer Can, a pop up beer garden on Main Street, to watch the live-streamed show.

Megan Donald came out with a couple friends to see Bahamas play and says she's happy the live stream can keep the spirit of Folk Fest going.

Trevor Feltham and Gillian McMurchy went to The Beer Can to see Folk Fest at Home. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

"Not that it would go away, but I think it keeps the candlelight flickering a little bit for the Folk Fest that didn't get to happen. So I think it's like a nice sense of respect to it," she said.

Lapsed Folk Fest-goers Trevor Feltham and Gillian McMurchy decided they'd take in the live stream over a couple of beers.

"It's all new," she said. "This is exciting because it's new."