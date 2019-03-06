Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves, indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie headlining Winnipeg Folk Festival

Emo-indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will headline the first night of this year's Winnipeg Folk Festival. The annual summer celebration of music and art from around the world released its full lineup on Wednesday.

Country star and 2019 Grammy album of the year-winner Kacey Musgraves will close out the festival Sunday night.

Acoustic soul singer Jason Mraz will headline Friday night, while Montreal indie folk band Half Moon Run will headline Saturday.

More than 70 artists will perform over the four-day festival, which runs from July 11 to 14.

Icelandic musicians will feature prominently this year, with artists such as Snorri Helgason, MAMMUT, Ylja and FM Belfast providing workshops and performing on the festival's many stages.

The festival will also mark American folk hero Pete Seeger's 100th birthday with a "hootenany" with collaborator John Cohen of the New Lost City Ramblers, as well as Eli Smith, Jim Kweskin and others.

"You can look forward to carving a musical kind of journey through the festival that's just kind of unique to your own tastes. You can take what you like and leave the rest," artistic director Chris Frayer said.

Some popular past performers, including Somali-Canadian rapper K'Naan and rocker Hawksley Workman will also return to the main stage.

Other acts slated to perform include Half Moon Run, the Sheepdogs, Alvvays, Charlotte Day Wilson, Kathleen Edwards, Colter Wall, The Lone Bellow, The Devil Makes Three and Car Seat Headrest.