Chilly fog descends on southern Manitoba

A thick layer of freezing fog has settled over Winnipeg and parts of southern Manitoba Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said the fog that descended on the city is reducing visibility to around 200 metres.

The agency said fog is expected to dissipate throughout the morning.

The city's Traffic Management Centre wrote on Twitter around 7:20 a.m. most of the city was seeing the heavy fog.

The centre advised drivers to reduce their speed and increase distances between other vehicles as needed.

"Drive safe. Watch for pedestrians," it wrote in the tweet.