16 Winnipeg properties at risk of flooding as river waters rise, city says

The City of Winnipeg says 16 properties are at risk of spring flooding and may require sandbags to keep rising waters at bay.

The peak Red River level in Winnipeg at James Avenue is expected to range from 4.7 to six metres (15.5 to 20 feet) above normal winter ice level, depending on future weather conditions, the city said in a news release on Monday.

As of 10:46 a.m. Monday, the river level at the James Avenue gauge was 3.2 metres (10.52 feet).

In 2018, the peak water levels was 4.8 metres (15.7 feet), while in 2017, the peak was 5.94 metres (19.5 feet).

The forecast river levels are below the level of the City of Winnipeg's flood protection infrastructure, and the city says it's well prepared to deal with the coming water levels.

Crews are delivering notices to the property owners who might be affected by flooding and will survey each area to determine the location of a potential sandbag dike.

Crews will provide further instructions directly to property owners who may need to build a dike.

At this time, the city isn't calling for volunteers to help property owners with sandbagging.

The city estimates the number of sandbags needed is about 10,000.

Property owners who have not heard from the city and believe their property is at risk of river flooding can contact 311.

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day to those who may be expecting or experiencing overland flooding at the following locations:

1220 Pacific Ave. at the east approach.

1539 Waverley St. at the entrance approach.

960 Thomas Ave. in the visitor parking lot, next to the recycle bins.

People must bring ID to prove they live in Winnipeg.

This update comes after Manitoba's flood forecaster downgraded the province's risk of a major flood due to the slow spring melt.

There remains a risk of moderate flooding for the Red River, but a lower risk of spring flooding in other Manitoba basins, including along the Assiniboine, Souris and Pembina rivers.