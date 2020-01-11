One of Winnipeg's first Iranians didn't convince people to move here, but they followed him anyway

Lotfollah Shafai wasn't trying to entice Iranians to move to Winnipeg.

Five decades ago, the engineer from Iran was engrossed in his work, writing papers and attending conferences.

"I didn't tell anybody to come here," he said.

But Iranians noticed him, his work and where he was living. He spoke highly of living overseas.

"They wrote me, 'How was Canada?' and I explained my own experience and some of them came and some didn't," he said, "but that's how it started."

When Shafai arrived in Winnipeg in 1969, he said the city's Iranian population consisted of two brothers, who were doctors, and him, a new lecturer in the U of M's department of electrical and computer engineering.

Growth came as a surprise

He is a pioneer — an unintentional one, perhaps — of Winnipeg's Iranian diaspora, which now numbers in the several thousands.

Looking back, the 78-year-old, who everyone calls "Lot," was surprised by how fast the Iranian community grew around him.

"I must say I am a little bit guilty because I was so busy with my research I didn't really socialize too much with people," he said, chuckling.

"Once I opened my eyes, I saw there was more than 2,000 Iranians here — so I said, 'What happened?'"

Borne from the contributions of people like Shafai, the Iranian community in Winnipeg is small but growing, and now it's in mourning. The plane that was shot down outside Tehran, Iran, last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, claimed the life of at least eight people from Winnipeg.

In this 2005 photo from the University of Manitoba, Lotfollah Shafai, left, is joined by one of his kids, Cyrus, who is an engineering professor at the same university. (University of Manitoba)

Two of Shafai's former students, now in Edmonton, were among the victims: University of Alberta engineering professors Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand.

In 2016, Daneshmand won a prestigious international award — named after Shafai — designated for a woman working in the field of antennas and propagation.

"Everybody's suffering," he said.

Shafai was a poor student when he was dreaming of Canada. In 1964, he missed his first month at the University of Toronto because he was told to delay his flight by a month so the price would be cheaper, he said. He was living in England at the time, studying English.

He completed his PhD in engineering at the University of Toronto before accepting a lecturer position at the U of M in 1969.

Two years after Shafai got to Winnipeg, three Iranian students showed up at the university — the first at U of M to have heard of Shafai.

The trio were studying physics but wanted to switch to engineering, and they asked Shafai for advice. He said he'd help them as long as they worked hard.

'It's like the floodgate opened'

"They became very successful in the Canada Space Program. They were managing the satellites," Shafai said.

"That's the first group [of Iranians] that came and then after that, you know, it's like the floodgate opened, right?"

At first, there weren't many slots for Iranian graduate students who needed professors to advise them, but Shafai said the demand increased after a public uprising in Iran in 1979.

Shafai doesn't take credit for the many Iranians who followed; word of mouth from other Iranians began driving enrolment in Winnipeg schools and across the country, he said.

It helped that the reputation of Iranian students was preceding them.

Lotfollah Shafai's research into antenna and satellite technologies won him admiration around the world. (AFP/Getty Images)

"None of them actually failed, they all did extremely well," he said.

"If you have a good student from that country they are a good bet, so other professors started accepting them."

Dozens of Iranians are now studying engineering at the U of M. One student joked to CBC last week he's worried his English won't improve because there are so many Iranians around talking in Persian.

Statistics Canada said 1,900 Winnipeggers belong to the Iranian ethnicity, as of the 2016 census, but community members say it is closer to 3,000 to 4,000 people, including those on temporary visas and international students.

Meanwhile, Shafai became a leading scholar internationally in the field of antennas and satellite technologies.

Due to advancements in technology he championed, the cellphone no longer needs an antenna sticking out and satellite dishes have shrunk, the U of M boasted in a 2011 magazine they produced.

The magazine also says that Shafai was tapped to solve any communication woes the Canadian Space Agency faced.

He was named an officer of the Order of Canada last year.

While he's officially retired, Shafai doesn't act like it. He still does research at the U of M, where his son is an engineering professor, but now does it for free. It's his way of giving back.

"I was paid for so many years by universities, so I am just returning the favour," he said.