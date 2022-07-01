Winnipeg house catches fire — then goes up in flames again hours later

A duplex in northwest Winnipeg caught fire twice in a span of a little over nine hours overnight, likely leaving one unit a total loss, the city says.

Crews first responded to a fire at the house on Albina Way, in the Tyndall Park area, at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The blaze was in a two-storey unit of the duplex, which also had a one-storey unit next door, the city said in a Friday news release.

Two people and a dog got out before crews arrived, the city said.

The fire was declared under control just after 12:30 a.m., but crews returned just before 9 a.m. after reports another fire had broken out in the unit where they'd just extinguished a blaze.

One unit in this Tyndall Park duplex is expected to be a total loss after the fires, the city says. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

No one was inside at the time of the second fire, which was declared under control just before 10 a.m., the city said. People living in the neighbouring unit got on their own.

No injuries were reported after either fire, but the two-storey unit is expected to be a total loss, while the single-storey unit suffered damage from smoke and water.

Magnus Avenue fire

Crews also responded to a garage fire in the city's North End shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, the city said.

The blaze broke out in the detached garage of a vacant house on Magnus Avenue, between Andrews and Salter streets, and extended to a second detached garage.

That fire was declared under control a little after 6 a.m. No injuries were reported there either, though a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution, the city said.

Both garages were heavily damaged by the fire, while nearby residential structures had minimal exposure damage.

The causes of all three fires are under investigation and no damage estimates are available.