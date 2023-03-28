Winnipeg crews battle 2 residential fires
Blazes happened in Fort Rouge, downtown areas less than 6 hours apart
Fire crews in Winnipeg responded to two residential blazes on Monday, including one that set a home up in flames in the city's Fort Rouge area.
Firefighters responded to that fire in a one-and-a-half-storey home on Arnold Avenue near Daly Street South just after 7:30 p.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.
When they got there, crews saw heavy smoke and flames from the home and attacked the fire from outside because it was unsafe to enter. In the city's release, sent just before 9:30 p.m., it said crews would remain on scene until the fire is under control and the scene is safe.
Everyone inside the home got out safely before crews arrived and no injuries were reported, the release said. The building has sustained significant damage from smoke, fire and water.
Earlier Monday, crews responded to a fire in a downtown four-storey building on Main Street near Logan Avenue. Because of life safety risks associated with a building of that size, another complement was also sent to the scene.
Firefighters saw smoke in the building when they arrived just before 1:45 p.m., and were able to attack it from the inside. That blaze was declared under control just after 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The causes of both fires are under investigation. No damage estimates are available yet for either, the city said.
