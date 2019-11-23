Two buildings 'total loss' after Saturday morning blaze: WFPS

Crews responded to two fires early Saturday morning that destroyed a house and nearby barn, and caused extensive damage to another side-by-side house.

Around 1:48 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a blaze in a vacant two-storey home and a nearby barn on Gendreau Avenue near Trottier Park in the Parc La Salle area.

When they arrived, crews encountered smoke and flames coming from both buildings and launched a defensive attack. The buildings are expected to be "a total loss", the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

Around 1:33 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of another fire in a side-by-side home on Dewdney Avenue between McArthur and Grace streets in Point Douglas. When crews arrived, there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the home, the release said.

They launched a defensive attack until they could transition to an offensive interior attack. The fire was declared under control around 2:52 a.m. Crews searched the home and didn't find any occupants, and the house sustained extensive damage, the release said.

No injuries were reported in either fire, and the cause of both blazes is under investigation.