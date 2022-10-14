'Tough night' for firefighters battling 3 fires in 9 hours

At least six people, including an infant, escaped unharmed from a pair of house fires in central Winnipeg early Friday morning.

Crews were called to a two-storey four-unit building on Quelch Street near Alexander Avenue at 5:41 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Firefighters immediately went into defensive operations because "flames were already protruded through the roof," platoon Chief Don Enns of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said at the fire scene.

Flames rose above the roof of the brick building at 7 a.m.

Four tenants — three adults and an infant — got out of the house without injury, Enns said.

There was light snow and winds from the north at 35 km/h at 8 a.m., Environment Canada reported. Enns said atmospheric conditions pushed the smoke down, making it difficult for crews to battle the blaze.

"We have a strong north wind, a brisk north wind. We're fighting it from the north side and we're having trouble getting to the south side simply because, once again, unusual atmospheric conditions," he said.

There is a working fire in the area of Logan Ave and Quelch St. The following roads are closed:<br>-Logan Ave in both directions between Weston/Cecil<br>-Alexander closed between Weston/Cecil<br>-Quelch between Alexander/Logan<br>Weston school is currently not accessible to students. —@wpgpolice

Weston School was not accessible to students, with sections of Logan Avenue, Alexander Avenue and Quelch Street closed to traffic, Winnipeg police said on Twitter.

The Winnipeg School Division said families can keep students at home or send them to Keewatin Prairie Community School at 1570 Elgin Ave.

There were also firefighters still at a house fire on Furby Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, that was reported at 12:22 a.m.

The building is expected to be a total loss.

Firefighters were called to a home on Furby Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, around 5 a.m. Friday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

"That was an incredibly stubborn one," Enns said of the Furby Street fire.

"We could not place master streams into play because of the hydro lines and and heavy tree growth in the area, so we had to go all with hand lines, which created a fair amount of difficulty."

Enns said two occupants got out of the building on Furby, with no injuries reported.

TRAFFIC ALERT: FURBY CLOSURE.<br>WFPS has closed Furby St. due to a fire.<br>Ellice to Sargent, both directions.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> —@WinnipegTMC

Furby Street is closed between Ellice and Sargent, the City of Winnipeg transportation management centre tweeted.

Meanwhile, firefighters also fought a fire in an abandoned and boarded-up one-and-a-half-storey building at Alfred Avenue and Aikins Street on Thursday night. Firefighters were at a previous fire at the building on Oct. 9.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:45 p.m. No one was inside or injured by the blaze.

"Many of those members that are here [on Quelch] right now, these firefighters that are here on scene, were at all three fires. So they've had an incredibly tough night tonight," Enns said.

The causes of all three fires are under investigation.