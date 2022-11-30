Person dies after being trapped in burning garage in Winnipeg

One person is dead after being caught inside a garage that became engulfed in flames and smoke Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called just after 9 p.m. to a fire in a detached garage on Berkley Street between Rannock and Betsworth avenues in the city's Charleswood area.

They were told by people at the scene that someone was trapped inside, a news release from the city's Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Only after firefighters extinguished the flames just before 10 p.m. could they get inside, where they found the person dead.

No information on the person's age or sex was provided. Another person was assessed by paramedics but did not need to go to hospital, the release said.

The fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental.

St. Jean Baptiste Street fire

Crews also responded to two other fires overnight, including one around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on St. Jean Baptiste Street, between Avenue de la Cathédrale and Hamel Avenue in the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

Smoke and flames were coming from a two-and-a-half-storey multi-family house when firefighters arrived.

Everyone from the home had already evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The fire was declared under control by 3 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

Manitoba Avenue fire

Crews were also called to a fire at vacant house on Manitoba Avenue, just off Salter Street, around 2:45 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from the North End house, but crews could not get inside, partly due to damage from a previous fire, the news release said.

An aerial ladder and hoses from the ground level were used to extinguish the fire, which forced a number of street closures in the area.

Cold weather and high winds made the firefighting efforts challenging, while ice built up quickly as the water froze.

Crews had to be rotated in and out of operations to give them breaks from the cold, the news release said.

Two neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution and a Winnipeg Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter to the evacuees.

The fire was extinguished around 7 a.m., but some operations are expected to continue throughout the morning, the release said.

The cause is under investigation but the house is a complete loss and will be demolished.

The two neighbouring homes experienced some water damage.

Manitoba Avenue remains closed between Aikins and Powers streets.