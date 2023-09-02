Winnipeg townhouse, vacant building catch fire Saturday morning

Residents of a two-storey Winnipeg townhouse evacuated their homes Saturday morning after a fire caught inside the building.

Winnipeg fire paramedics arrived at the townhouse on Dufferin Avenue between Robinson Street and Main Street at 7:49 a.m. Saturday, the city later said in a statement.

Crews saw smoke coming from inside the building and started attacking the fire. They had it under control at 8:01 a.m.

All residents evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported, the city said.

About an hour later, fire paramedics responded to a fire in a vacant building on McGregor Street between Mountain Avenue and Cathedral Avenue.

Crews declared the fire control at 9:22 a.m., the city said. They searched the building and found no people inside.

Both fires are being investigated.

