Firefighters battle 2 fires in 24 hours in Winnipeg's West End

It was a busy Christmas for Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Winnipeg firefighters battled two fires in 24 hours that occurred within blocks of each other in the West End.

Crews were called to a four-storey building at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters on scene said.

As of 11 a.m., fire crews were still on the scene, and water could be seen pouring out of the charred apartment building.

Firefighters battled two fires in 24 hours, including this one on Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street. (Sam Samson/CBC)

They added no injuries have been reported.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted that traffic closures are in place and asked people to avoid the area.

WFPS crews remain on scene at a fire which broke out overnight in an apartment complex in the 500 block of Agnes Street. Traffic closures are in place. Residents are asked to avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/UuMuR0J68T">pic.twitter.com/UuMuR0J68T</a> —@cityofwinnipeg

Blocks away at Furby Street and Ellice Avenue, crews dealt with another fire at about 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, firefighters said.

Winnipeg's fire chief is expected to speak about the incidents this afternoon.