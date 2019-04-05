Winnipeg firefighters respond to 3 fires in 2 hours

Winnipeg firefighters were busy responding to three fires within just over two hours on Thursday.

The first call came in at 5:03 p.m. about a fire in a three-storey apartment building on Sargent Avenue near Toronto Street. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small fire, which was contained to a single suite.

Everyone inside the building made it out before fire crews arrived and later were able to return to their suites.

About an hour later, fire crews were called to a fire in a two-storey duplex on Magdalene Bay. When firefighters arrived, thick smoke was billowing out of the house and crews moved in to put out the fire.

People inside ran out of the house before firefighters arrived. One pet rabbit was reported missing.

Firefighters were called to a third fire around 7:10 p.m. at a three-storey apartment building on Johnson Avenue West near Roch Street. Again, heavy smoke was billowing out of the building when fire crews arrived but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Only one suite was damaged. People inside the building were evacuated by crews but were able to return to their suites after the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires. The causes of all three fires are under investigation and no damage estimates are yet available.

