Winnipeg firefighters, paramedics must now disclose vaccination status, memo says

More than 1,000 firefighters and paramedics working for the City of Winnipeg must now disclose their vaccination status, and one city councillor wants the practice expanded to other city staff.

An internal Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service memo dated Sept. 10 informs workers of a change to an online COVID-19 fitness for duty screening questionnaire.

The updated version includes a mandatory section for all to complete regarding vaccination status, according to the memo signed by District fire Chief Marc Savard.

It suggests the data will be kept private, but the city's occupational health department will be reviewing the data.

The changes take effect Monday, the memo says.

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) thinks all city staff should have to disclose their status.

"I'm fully expecting that with no public health order, departments, like we're seeing in real time through that leaked memo, need to be implementing a policy that protects Winnipeggers, in particular the vulnerable, like my son, who's under 10 and has no COVID vaccination," said Rollins, who serves chair of protection, community services for the city.

"Vaccines prevent hospitalizations, period. And so the anti-vax protests that are happening … are demoralizing, and so I I don't have a lot of patience with that sort of thing."

The memo comes less than two weeks after a dozen doctors signed a letter addressed to Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon with a short list of recommended ways to better protect Manitobans in advance of a fourth wave.

One recommendation was to mandate that all first responders are vaccinated — something that would fall under the city's purview in the case of Winnipeg firefighters and paramedics.

The city can require staff to be vaccinated but hasn't imposed its own mandates to date.

The provincial government has mandated vaccination by Oct. 17 for staff in several sectors, including in healthcare, education and jails. Those who don't want to get vaccinated will have to submit to testing multiple times a week.

Rollins would like to see vaccines made mandatory for all frontline city staff, preferably though provincial public health order.

She sees the requirement noted in the WFPS memo as a step toward the city developing its own policy on vaccination.



The City of Winnipeg has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment.