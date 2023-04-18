Winnipeg firefighters respond to 4th fire at Ross Avenue home in 10 days

A vacant home that caught fire for the fourth time in 10 days will be demolished.

Firefighters responded to the boarded-up residence on Ross Avenue, between Isabel and Sherbrook streets, around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, according to a City of Winnipeg news release.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the two-storey house, and firefighters battled the blaze from the outside because it was too dangerous to enter. Crews also used an aerial ladder to fight the fire.

There were no injuries, but two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to the city.

Crews were still on scene as of 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg firefighters take a break from fighting a house fire on Ross Avenue, between Isabel and Sherbrook streets, on Monday. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

The building is a complete loss and demolition of the building is also being arranged, the city says.

Fire crews also responded to fires at this home on April 8, April 10 and April 12.

The city's emergency social services team responded following the first fire, helping the four people that were in the home find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no damage estimates at this time.

More from CBC Manitoba: