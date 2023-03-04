Winnipeg firefighters battling 2-building blaze off Main Street in Point Douglas

Billowing smoke is filling the air as Winnipeg firefighters continue to battle a fire involving two apartment buildings, including a high-rise in the Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Nearly two dozen emergency vehicles responded to fire just after 7:15 a.m. on Saturday off Main Street, between Sutherland and Jarvis avenues, that blocked off traffic in both directions between Higgins and Dufferin avenues.

The major incident response vehicle is also present, although it's unknown if the apartment buildings were evacuated.

Emergency crews are using two aerial ladders in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Myron Shultz owns Wonderful World of Sheepskin on Dufferin Avenue, more than a block west of Main Street. He was driving down King Street to his business Saturday morning when he spotted the fire in the small building adjacent to the high-rise.

"I could see people. It looked like they were fleeing the building as I was approaching. And you could see flames in the building. It was quite a fire inside," Shultz said over the phone.

Two aerial ladders were used by Winnipeg firefighters as they attempt to put out a pair of structure fires on Saturday morning. (Nathan Liewicki/CBC)

He estimated that there were between 10-20 people outside the building when he drove past it, but he couldn't tell if they had fled the building or had gathered outside to watch what was happening.

Brad Gross is selling the small apartment building, and he told CBC that it has eight units, and that either seven or eight of the units had people living in them.

This fire comes less than a month after three businesses a couple of blocks north of Saturday's fire were destroyed by fire.

It's hard seeing more buildings in the neighbourhood go up in flames, Shultz said.

"It's depressing thing that's what's happening in the area on many levels. There's a lot of things that are depressing what's going on in the area, but seeing another building going down it's concerning," he said.

The impact to the area goes far beyond losing buildings to fires.

Fire appears to be strengthening — smoke definitely is building — as firefighters battle blaze using ladders <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ywg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ywg</a> <a href="https://t.co/vEoMBtMGu6">pic.twitter.com/vEoMBtMGu6</a> —@liewicks

"The community structure is just disappearing. That area used to be a thriving neighbourhood not too terribly long ago, and it's just becoming a wasteland," Shultz said.

"And when that happens, it'll just get worse. There'll be nothing to hold it together."

Crews are also also monitoring conditions in neighbouring buildings, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

