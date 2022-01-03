Winnipeg firefighters battle Portage Avenue blaze

Westbound Portage Avenue is closed at Sherbrook Street as Winnipeg firefighters battle a large blaze at the New Directions building this morning.

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m., and heavy smoke can be seen coming out of the north side of the building.

Several emergency crews are on scene.

Winnipeg Transit says a number of bus routes have been affected.

11:09: NEW: (JAN 3/22) WB Portage @ Sherbrook closed - Working fire (See <a href="https://t.co/rWmrGLud3p">https://t.co/rWmrGLud3p</a> for details) —@transitalerts

In an email to CBC News, Dr. Jennifer Frain, New Directions chief executive officer, said their office is not open today.

Frain said she is unsure how or to what extent the organization's operations will be affected as a result of the fire. An assessment on the damage is needed first.

"For now we will keep building closed until we know what we are facing," she said. "Staff will work from home and/or support individuals we serve in the community until we can reopen."

City fire crews have battled multiple fires since a three-storey apartment blaze on New Year's Eve.