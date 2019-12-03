Social services, training needed to stop violence against first responders: firefighters union

The city needs to spend more on social supports and training to stop violence against first responders, the head of the Winnipeg firefighters union says, after two firefighters were attacked on duty on New Year's Eve.

"Police and firefighters are trying to hold the fort. We need the resources to be able to ensure the safety of the citizens. But there's a greater issue to this," said Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

"We have to invest more in mental health issues, support for people with addictions issues, the meth issue, the poverty."

Forrest wants enhanced training to help emergency workers to recognize potentially violent calls, and a shift in approach that would see first responders wait for police support at some scenes.

"We have to basically change the way that we do business in Winnipeg. We have to be more cautious in going into the different locations. We have to be trained in how to go defensive," Forrest said.

"Our firefighters are going to have to stage [outside the scene] and not go into these situations until we have police support, and what this means is that we're going to need more resources."

A man armed with a knife attacked two on-duty firefighters as they went through an apartment building to reset a fire alarm on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Two firefighters and an accused man were sent to hospital for injuries sustained at an apartment building on Elgin Avenue. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Forrest said the attack is part of a pattern of rising violence against first responders that's fuelled by mental health problems, addiction and other socioeconomic factors.

"This is a larger issue than the Winnipeg fire department," Forrest said. "This is a society issue that we have to address, and that's not going to come cheap."

'Horrifying' violence

In the Tuesday attack, one firefighter sustained defensive knife injuries to his hands and the other has face and hand injuries, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane said Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats of causing death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer. He remains in custody.

Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service said Thursday it's not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

Lane said Wednesday the service has already made changes and brought in training, adapted from the Winnipeg Police Service, to help members respond to violence.

"The frequency and the level of violence that we are beginning to see, that we are seeing, have seen over the past months and years, it's horrifying," Lane said.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane says firefighters and paramedics are facing increased levels of violence in emergency response situations. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The service hired a consultant several weeks ago to review the circumstances surrounding the most violent incidents and how to better prepare for them, he said. The results are expected to come in early 2020.

"It's a real change in approach. It's a change in behaviour," he said.

"Really, it's a change in culture that we need to instill in our service, that absolutely our focus continues to be patient care and patient well-being, but we have to really think about responder safety as very much a very high priority, mixed in with that patient emphasis."

"We're going to have to put more resources into mental health awareness. We're going to have to put more resources into helping people with addictions, especially with the opiate crisis, the meth crisis in Winnipeg," he said.

"Above all, we have to look at the poverty level."

CBC News has reached out to the city for comment.