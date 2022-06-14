Firefighter in unstable condition after north Winnipeg blaze, city says

A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a Tuesday morning blaze that saw crews battling flames in extremely humid conditions, the city says.

Two other firefighters were taken to hospital in stable condition, the city said in a news release. No other injuries were reported.

Crews arrived at the vacant house on College Avenue, between Aikins and Charles streets, just before 8:30 a.m. By that time, the fire at the one-and-a-half storey home was already well-involved, the city's release said.

The blaze was also spreading to one floor of a nearby two-and-a-half storey house that had people inside. Crews were able to get everyone out immediately, and also evacuated a second neighbouring property as a precaution, the release said.

Emergency social services workers were called to help 16 people from the occupied house find temporary accommodations. The two-and-a-half storey house suffered major structural damage to the attic, as well as smoke and water damage throughout, the release said.

By early Tuesday afternoon, crews had put out both fires but were still addressing hot spots.

Residents of the other neighbouring property were expected to be able to go home once crews were done working, the city said.

Water sits pooled on the sidewalk in front of a College Avenue house that was severely damaged by a fire on Tuesday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

The heat and humidity on Tuesday morning created challenging conditions for crews, Scott Wilkinson, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's assistant chief of community risk reduction, said in the release.

At the time of the fire, the temperature recorded at the airport in Winnipeg was 19 C, with relative humidity around 95 per cent, according to Environment Canada.

Crews launched a defensive attack on the first house and an offensive on the second. An aerial ladder was also set up to help.

The vacant house had already suffered damage from previous fires, the city says. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

The vacant house, which had already suffered damage from previous fires, is expected to be a total loss.

College Avenue between Aikins and Charles remained closed as of early Tuesday afternoon. Residents were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire in the vacant house is being investigated. No damage estimates are available yet, the release said.