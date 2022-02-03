Crews continue to fight fire day after blaze erupted in West End building

Winnipeg firefighters continued to pour water onto a two-storey building on Portage Avenue on Thursday, the day after a fire started there and closed surrounding streets.

Emergency crews battled the blaze at the Kirkwood Block building at Langside Street starting around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were still at it Thursday morning.

Police are blocking Portage, which is covered in ice from the fire fight, from Memorial Boulevard to Sherbrook Street.

The historic mixed-used building is expected to be a total loss. It was home to the West End BIZ for a decade, as well a doughnut shop, a nightclub, hairdresser and convenience store.

The West End BIZ offices are an ice-covered shell on Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Crews struggled to get the fire under control on Wednesday. Large plumes of black and grey smoke poured into the sky for hours and continued to Thursday.

Fears that the building could collapse kept firefighters from entering.

The frigid temperatures, which were in the –23 C range but felt colder than –30 with wind chill, presented challenges on Wednesday.

An assistant fire chief told CBC News the cold made it hard to rotate staff out, and crews also had equipment freeze or break during the effort.

Smoke pours from the fire at the building at Langside Street and Portage Avenue Wednesday morning. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said on Thursday the city had street graders and sanders out in the area in an attempt to make Portage less slippery and hopefully open eastbound lanes.

Opening westbound lanes could take longer because crews were still spraying down the building, which will have to be demolished, Murray said.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire isn't yet known.