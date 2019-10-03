Waverley Heights apartment fire caused by unattended cooking, WFPS says

An afternoon fire in Winnipeg's Waverley Heights neighbourhood is believed to be accidental, and caused by unattended cooking, fire crews say.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived to the two-storey apartment block on the corner of Waverley Street and Lake Crest Road just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The occupants left the apartment and weren't injured.

The suite suffered fire damage and significant smoke damage. It was contained to the suite where the fire started.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding the public to be careful while cooking.

It says people should stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.

Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop, WFPS said.

Finally, oil should be heated slowly. If it catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, people should use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. WFPS said water should never be used to put out an oil fire.