Winnipeg fire-paramedic station under isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure
WFPS Station No. 21, in Transcona, placed under isolation Thursday morning
Workers at Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Station No. 21 in Transcona have been put under isolation, two sources confirmed to CBC News.
The station is located at 1446 Regent Ave. W.
