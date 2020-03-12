Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg fire-paramedic station under isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure
A Winnipeg fire station is under isolation after a potential exposure to COVID-19.

WFPS Station No. 21, in Transcona, placed under isolation Thursday morning

Winnipeg fire paramedic station No. 21 has been put into isolation. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Workers at Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Station No. 21 in Transcona have been put under isolation, two sources confirmed to CBC News.

The station is located at 1446 Regent Ave. W.

More to come.

