2 sent to hospital after Elmwood apartment fire

Winnipeg police say two people were taken to hospital following a fire at an apartment block in eastern Elmwood.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to 50 Prevette Street shortly before 1 p.m. where they found smoke coming from a fourth-storey window.

The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

Damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

The occupants got out of the building before the fire crews arrived. They were taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Two police units were on scene until shortly after 2 p.m. assisting the other emergency crews.

The fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.