Firefighters accused of racial bias going back to work

Four members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will soon return to work, according to a memo sent out to members of the union representing firefighters.

The four were placed on administrative leave earlier this year after an investigation found they showed implicit bias and lack of concern for a seriously injured Indigenous patient during a call last October.

The memo, sent out by Alex Forrest, the president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, says "we are pleased to update the membership that an internal disciplinary process has now concluded and we are pleased to announce to all members of the UFFW that all four of our brothers will be back at work shortly."

Forrest told CBC News he could not go into any details about the disciplinary process or its conclusions, other than to say he'd given notice to his members the four firefighters would be back to work for their next shift.

In the report into the October incident, investigator Laurelle Harris concluded racism played a role in how the Indigenous patient was treated at the scene.

The complaint came from a paramedic who alleged he was delayed in transporting the patient to hospital because a firefighter "blatantly refused" to help.

Harris did not recommend disciplinary action, but instead Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members receive education on implicit bias.

Alex Forrest with the International Association of Fire Fighters told union members the four firefighters will return to work for their next shift, but declined further comment. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The investigation and subsequent decision to place the firefighters on leave triggered a challenge from Mayor Brian Bowman to the leadership of the UFFW to recognize the existence of systemic racism.

Forrest responded at the time that his union worked at combating racism "years before the City of Winnipeg put forth any policies preventing systemic racism."

Following the release of the report last month, WFPS Chief John Lane told reporters 200 WFPS front-line leaders will be required to go through anti-racism training. He said additional anti-oppression training will also be mandatory for all other employees.

WFPS has also hired two consulting firms to do a workplace cultural assessment and outline steps for improvement.

Coun. Sherri Rollins, the chair of the city's protection and community services committee, declined to comment directly about the decision allowing the four firefighters back to duty, but did say the need for training is critical.

"Anti-racism, anti-bias training is a huge priority for me, including anti-oppression [training] and I think I've been clear we need a safer city and that is the route to getting there for everyone," Rollins said Wednesday.