Staff survey suggests Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service workplace culture is 'passive and defensive'

Passive and defensive are two words used to describe the workplace culture in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, according to an employee survey.

Results of the 2020 survey suggest staff work in an environment they feel they have to act "in ways that will not threaten their own security" at work, and that the culture "involves expectations for conforming."

The report describes the passive/defensive workplace culture style as a place where "members feel that they must agree with, gain the approval of, and be liked by others." It also states this style of workplace sees employees with "feelings of guilt over real or imagined mistakes," with a "fear of failure."

Just under 500 people responded to the survey, representative of about 30 per cent of the staff.

The service has gone through several years of fighting between fire fighters and paramedics — including over racist approaches toward Winnipeggers. While the chief says the service will continue to be a joint operation, he says there's room for improvement in how staff relate to one another.

"We've focused a lot of our training on making sure that folks have the best skills needed to to fight fires and enact rescues and care for patients," said fire chief Chris Schmidt.

"Now we need to be making sure that we're providing some of the other skills and knowledge that's required for a healthy, functioning workplace."

WFPS chief Christian Schmidt said he's committed to working with leaders and the union to make the service a better place to work. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The report suggests the workplace culture is affecting the jobs fire fighters and paramedics do. Overall, survey respondents rated the idea that the organization responds effectively to the changing needs of Winnipeggers with a 2.7 out of five.

The detailed report also states there were low scores for the establishment of service-oriented procedures, customer service training for employees and managers and the revision of a rewards system.

The report also suggests employees have a lack clarity on their roles. Schmidt said that can can be attributed to a lack of "foundational work" at the time of the two services' amalgamation.

The United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg didn't comment on the survey Monday.

The Manitoba General Employees' Union, which looks after paramedics, said it was "cautiously optimistic" that Schmidt's new leadership and the city of Winnipeg will take the issue of what it calls a "toxic work environment" seriously.

"It is troubling to see that prominent behaviours within the department are that of 'accept the status quo,'" said MGEU president Kyle Ross in an emailed statement.

"As well, it's important to note that the survey has showed the current culture is predominantly passive/defensive, regardless of race or gender."

Passion will help build the service up again, says chief

Schmidt acknowledged there needs to be "general respect" among employees, and that fire and paramedic leaders are putting up a united front with the unions to commit to making the WFPS a more welcoming place to work.

The survey suggested many in the WFPS are committed to the service, and that there are relatively low levels of employee turnover. In the same section of employee satisfaction, however, the report suggests their culture could shift to being "more constructive and people-oriented," and there's a need for "programs to promote more effective interpersonal relations."

"They see a lot of things on a day to day that the average person would never be exposed to," said Schmidt.

"This is an area that people love to work in. And I think, you know, that in itself is going to help us continue to build at the service because really, really good people — professional people — are drawn to this profession and we're going to continue to do our best to make the best possible."

The service is hiring a consultant soon that will help create a culture shift plan. The city is expecting that work to be wrapped up no later than July.