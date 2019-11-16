Fire-paramedic service advised to cut stations from 30 to 24

A long-awaited report recommends Winnipeg reduce the number of fire-paramedic stations in the city from 30 to 24 — but city council is not prepared to proceed with the consolidation plan this year.

A 15-year strategic plan by the Winnipeg Fire-Paramedic Service recommends the city consolidate 30 existing fire-paramedic stations into 23 locations and build a new station in Waverley West.

The plan would involve $154 million of new construction between 2021 and 2034, starting with a Waverley West station in 2023-24.

The plan would not make response times worse, its authors say.

"It is important to note the reduction in station count does not infer any reduction in first responder positions. In fact, response staffing increases are recommended for additional ladder coverage and for ambulance coverage," the report says.

"In concert with emergency vehicle traffic pre-emption, fewer but larger, properly located, and more efficiently designed stations will improve current response times and ensure that future demands are met."

Priority traffic signals for emergency vehicles would be required to ensure fire-paramedic response times are not affected by the consolidation of stations, fire-paramedic Chief John Lane said.

The report was published Tuesday and will be considered by council's protection, community services and parks committee on March 4.

The committee is advised to "receive it as information," which is council jargon for not proceeding with the recommendations.

Lane said he nonetheless expects council to approve the long-term construction plan, which would rely on provincial funding.

In the short term, council is poised to approve a series of minor service improvements this year that fall within a budget expected next week.

That budget will include shuttering Station No. 9 on Marion Street, which would be the first station cut under the long-term plan as a prelude to the construction of the new station in Waverley West, said Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes.

She said she's pleased to see a plan for a new station in her ward.