3 firefighters taken to hospital after fighting large Winnipeg blaze

Three firefighters were injured while fighting a fire in a vacant house in Winnipeg's West End on Wednesday night and had to be taken to hospital.

Firefighters went to the fire on Toronto Street, between Wellington and Sargent avenues, just before 9 p.m.

The 2½-storey multi-family home was fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

It wasn't safe for them to go inside the building to fight the fire, so they used aerial ladders to douse the flames from above.

Once the fire was more under control, firefighters went into the building to fight the flames from inside.

Firefighters had to douse the fire on Toronto Street from above using aerial ladders because the blaze was too big to go inside the house. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Both neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Three firefighters were injured while fighting the fire, and were taken to hospital in stable condition for further evaluation after they were examined by paramedics. The nature of their injuries wasn't disclosed.

The building sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage, and one of the neighbouring homes was also damaged, the city said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

