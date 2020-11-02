Report details racism, implicit bias on part of Winnipeg firefighters

An investigation into a workplace complaint at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service found there was evidence of implicit bias and lack of concern for a seriously injured Indigenous patient's physical and well-being on the part of some firefighters who attended a call last October.

The investigation was spurred by a complaint from a paramedic who attended a call about a 23-year-old woman on Oct. 7, 2020 who had a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck.

CBC News obtained a copy of the report on the incident, done by Equitable Solutions, an external consulting firm.

The complainant, a paramedic, alleged that he was delayed in transporting the patient to the hospital because there was a disagreement between two firefighters on scene about who should come along in the ambulance, and that the firefighter in question "blatantly refused" to help him.

Ultimately, the investigator Laurelle Harris found that it was "more likely than not" that the firefighter didn't want to help a paramedic with a seriously injured Indigenous patient because of past concerns the paramedic had raised about racist Facebook posts made by WFPS members.

Harris also found that the other firefighter who did not help the paramedic was likely motivated by the "racial animus he bore towards the complainant."

In the report, Harris notes that the paramedic presented as "a racialized person with a dark skin tone."

The paramedic alleged that the respondent in the complaint would have known about these complaints because he served as a union representative for one of WFPS members who had made the posts, the report says.

The paramedic also alleged that he was harassed after the Winnipeg Free Press reported on the complaint about the Oct. 7 incident. He said that after the article came out, someone who just went by the name "Winnipeg Firefighter" posted in a private Facebook group for WFPS member, saying not to work with him and accused him of tipping off the newspaper.

The firefighter told the investigator that he didn't believe the call was urgent because the patient was hugging and kissing her boyfriend before being loaded into the ambulance.

He said that he asked the paramedic for clarification on who he wanted to come along in the ambulance, but that the paramedic's response was muffled by his respirator.

The firefighter said that he was waiting for clarification from the paramedic, and that he did go in the ambulance after another WFPS member directed him to.

He said he was aware that the paramedic had made complaints about another WFPS member's Facebook posts, but denied posting anything to the private Facebook group.

Implicit bias

Ultimately, Harris found that the firefighter's failure to voluntarily help the paramedic was "more likely than not" because of his knowledge of the complaints about racism.

Further, if the firefighter really didn't believe that the injury was urgent, it raises questions about his own competence, the report says.

However, Harris did not recommend disciplinary action, but rather that Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members receive education on implicit bias.

Harris notes that there was a lack of concern for the patient's physical and emotional well-being on the part of the firefighter.

"This lack of concern is indicative of the presence of implicit bias on the basis of the social standing and/or the race/indigineity of the patient," Harris wrote.

"Just as the respondent's assertion as to his assessment of the seriousness of the wound are not relevant to the proper triaging of the patient, nor are they relevant to his obligation to treat every patient with compassion and respect."

Harris also noted that one of the witnesses interviewed referred to the Oct. 7 incident as "just another call in the North End," or some version of that phrase, three times.

Harris wrote that several of the witnesses showed a "significant level of discomfort" about the very subject of racism and with any WFPS members being labelled a racist.

"This degree of defensiveness and discomfort must be overcome to disrupt systemic racism."

Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, which represents paramedics in the province, said she was troubled by the report's findings.

"Though serious concerns about racist, discriminatory and disrespectful behaviour within the WFPS had previously been raised, the senior WFPS leadership failed to meaningfully challenge the internal culture of denying and even covering up racist and discriminatory behaviour, and of blaming and shaming its victims," she said in an email.

"This report is a wake-up call to the City that this culture cannot continue."

City of Winnipeg officials are holding a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the report.