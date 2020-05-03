Winnipeg fire platoon chief says do not drive over fire hose after 'rash of that' Sunday morning

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding the public that driving over a fire hose is a violation of the Highway Traffic Act, and could put firefighters and other people in the area at risk, after "multiple" vehicles drove over a hose on Sunday.

Crews responded to a fire Sunday morning at a two-storey commercial building in the city's St. Boniface area.

Firefighters got to the scene on Provencher Boulevard near Tache Avenue around 2:43 a.m. and were met with heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews managed to control the fire around two hours later, according to a news release.

That blaze caused significant fire, smoke and water damage to the building, the release said.

Crews searched the building and did not find anyone inside. Two people from a neighbouring apartment suite were asked to leave the building temporarily as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is thought to have been an accidental electrical malfunction.

While at the scene, platoon chief Dan Tomchuk said crews had to hook up a hose to a hydrant across the street, with the hose laid across the road, which is fairly routine when there is no hydrant on the same side of the street as the fire.

"People go right over the hose. They're not aware of the risk that that can cause and the potential for injuries," he said, which is a problem. Tomchuk said there was "quite a rash of that" this morning, although he was unable to put an exact number on it.

"Look at it this way, that water supply is our lifeline," he said.

Fire crews could lose that water supply if the hose becomes dislodged or ruptured or the vehicle gets caught up on it, which can all compromise the operations and health and safety.

"A ruptured hose, the pressurized end of it is just going to flail around like an anaconda," Tomchuk said.

"It'll take out your knee at the very least, knock you off your feet. I've seen people land on their heads, I've seen people land against vehicles. It's not a fun sight to witness."

Another fire sends 1 person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after another fire broke out in a residential fourplex in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Stella Avenue between McGregor and Powers streets at around 4:55 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release later Sunday morning.

Crews responded to two fires early Sunday morning, including one at this residential four-plex in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Crews launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control around 5:18 a.m.

Everyone inside the building got out on their own before crews arrived, the release said. One of those people was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No damage estimates are available yet for either fire.