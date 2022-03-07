Fire destroys south Winnipeg commercial warehouse
No injuries are being reported, but warehouse is a total loss, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says
A commercial warehouse building in Winnipeg's Chevrier neighbourhood is completely destroyed after a fire ripped through it on Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire on Manahan Avenue, just south of Chevrier Boulevard at 4:39 p.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release that night.
Firefighters couldn't fight the fire from the inside because of high heat and heavy smoke conditions, so they moved to a defensive attack, using aerial ladders to douse the flames.
Crews are still on scene hours later, and are expected to remain throughout the night.
The sub-zero temperatures are posing problems for crews on the scene. Firefighters are being rotated in and out to ensure they have breaks from the cold.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage estimates are not available at this time.
The warehouse is expected to be a complete loss due to severe fire, smoke and water damage.
No injuries were reported.
