Winnipeg firefighters battle 2 destructive fires on Monday afternoon

Winnipeg firefighters were called to two large fires on Monday afternoon, which damaged both buildings severely.

Just before 1 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a house on Murray Avenue off of McPhillips Street, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release that same day.

Water tankers had to be used to shuttle water to the fire, because the home is outside of the City of Winnipeg's water district.

The fire was so large, crews haven't yet been able to search inside the house.

No injuries are being reported at this time, the city says.

McPhillips Street will be periodically closed in both directions at Murray Avenue to allow fire trucks to pass. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The house is expected to be a total loss.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Maryland Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. One cat was rescued and taken to be cared for by a neighbour. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Southbound traffic blocked on Maryland Street

Across town, firefighters were called to an empty duplex on Maryland Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues at 2:39 p.m., the city said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was pouring out of the building.

Nobody was inside the building, and no injuries were reported.

Crews found a cat on scene and placed the pet in the care of a neighbour.

Maryland Street is expected to be closed to all southbound traffic from Wellington to Sargent avenues for the rest of the afternoon. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The fire was declared under control at about 3:30 p.m., but the duplex experienced extensive fire, water and smoke damage.

Both fires are under investigation.

