9 Winnipeggers displaced after apartment fire, carbon monoxide alert

Over the last 24 hours, firefighters were called to three different incidents, including a fire in a West Broadway apartment building that displaced five residents.

Just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to an apartment building on Furby Street between Portage Avenue and Broadway.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building. They were able to go inside and fight the flames from there.

Residents who had to leave the building were sheltered temporarily in a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The City of Winnipeg's Emergency Social Services team helped find five residents a temporary place to stay.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The evening prior at about 7:20 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members were called to a home on Redwood Avenue.

When they arrived, the portable carbon monoxide alarms the first responders were wearing went off due to high levels of the gas in the house.

Firefighters evacuated the home, and four residents got out safely.

Emergency social services stepped in and helped them find another place to stay until they can go back to their home.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a van that was parked on the property of a used car lot on the corner of McAdam Avenue and McGregor Street on Tuesday morning. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Firefighters were also called to a used car lot in the area of McAdam Avenue and McGregor Street just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday where a van was on fire.

That fire was extinguished, but the van suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported.