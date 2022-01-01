New Year's Eve fire destroys Winnipeg apartment building, displacing occupants
Drivers and pedestrians are warned to use caution in the area because it's very icy
Firefighters are still on the scene battling a fire that broke out in a three-storey apartment block in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on New Years Eve.
At about 8:18 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the building in the area of Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release the next day.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the building.
While they were battling the fire inside, firefighters had to leave the building and use hose streams and aerial ladders, although the extreme cold created challenging conditions throughout the night and day with water, trucks and equipment freezing.
They are still at the scene putting out hot spots, and it's expected that crews will remain there for most of the day.
Most people in the building got out before firefighters arrived, but crews helped several people exit the building. Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.
Paramedics assessed several people, but nobody needed to be taken to hospital, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
The City of Winnipeg's Emergency Social Services was called to help those who were displaced in finding a temporary place to stay.
CBC News has requested additional information about how many people are displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available, but the building is expected to be a complete loss.
Drivers, pedestrians warned of icy roads
Winnipeg police are also at the scene of the fire, directing traffic away from the area.
Sherbrook Street is closed between Portage and Sargent avenues, while Ellice Avenue is closed between Furby and Maryland streets.
Once crews complete their work at the scene and roads reopen, drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.
The City says it will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.
