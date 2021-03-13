Fire breaks out in north Winnipeg townhouse complex

Firefighters spent part of Saturday morning battling a fire at a townhouse complex in the Brooklands neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service platoon chief Don Enns said crews were called to the complex on Elkhorn Street at Pacific Avenue West just after 10 a.m.

The fire began in a part of the compound that had six units, but there were fears it could spread, Enns said.

"We were lucky we were able to stop the fire from advancing into a 10-unit section, and kept the fire contained just to the six-unit section of the townhouse complex," he said.

The fire was under control within an hour and a half, and no injuries were reported, Enns said.

On top of fighting the fire, Enns says it was challenging to keep tenants out of the way because everybody had evacuated their suites and didn't know where to go.

"We're trying to make sure we protect them to the best of our ability, and we also want to search the building as fast as possible," he said

The damage to the building is significant. The neighbouring building also suffered some heat damage on the outside, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: