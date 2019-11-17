One person dead after fire at Pembina Highway motel Sunday morning
Two people were sent to hospital after a separate fire hours earlier on Austin Street North
One person is dead after a fire at a Pembina Highway motel and two more are in hospital following a fire at a multi-family house Sunday morning.
Around 8:39 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a two-storey motel complex on Pembina Highway near Adamar Road. The fire was under control by 8:57 a.m. with damage contained to a single suite, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.
Crews searched the structure and found one person who was declared dead at the scene. All other occupants of the motel had self-evacuated before crews arrived, the release said. One firefighter sustained an injury and was taken to hospital in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported.
Earlier that morning, crews had responded to another fire in a two-and-a-half-storey house on Austin Street North between Jarvis and Selkirk avenues. Crews arrived just after 2 a.m., and got the fire under control by 2:51 a.m.
People in the house had self-evacuated after hearing the smoke alarm, and were out before crews arrived. Paramedics transported two of the occupants to hospital — one in unstable condition and one in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, the release said.
Officials said there was significant fire, smoke and water damage to the house.
The cause of both fires is still under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.