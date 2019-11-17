One person dead after fire at Pembina Highway motel Sunday morning

One person is dead after a fire at a Pembina Highway motel and two more are in hospital following a fire at a multi-family house Sunday morning.

Around 8:39 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a two-storey motel complex on Pembina Highway near Adamar Road. The fire was under control by 8:57 a.m. with damage contained to a single suite, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

Crews searched the structure and found one person who was declared dead at the scene. All other occupants of the motel had self-evacuated before crews arrived, the release said. One firefighter sustained an injury and was taken to hospital in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported.

Earlier that morning, crews had responded to another fire in a two-and-a-half-storey house on Austin Street North between Jarvis and Selkirk avenues. Crews arrived just after 2 a.m., and got the fire under control by 2:51 a.m.

People in the house had self-evacuated after hearing the smoke alarm, and were out before crews arrived. Paramedics transported two of the occupants to hospital — one in unstable condition and one in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, the release said.

Officials said there was significant fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.