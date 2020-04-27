Winnipeg fire department investigates report of retirement party at fire station
Gathering would breach WFPS physical distancing rules, City of Winnipeg spokesperson says
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating allegations that some of its employees broke COVID-19 protocols last weekend for a retirement party at a fire station.
WFPS members allegedly went to Station 1 "to pay respects to a retiring firefighter on his last shift," a city spokesperson said.
This would break the organization's physical distancing rules, which recommend staying spaced out while at fires and in stations, the spokesperson said.
"The health and safety of all service members and the public is the top priority of WFPS," the spokesperson said.
"The WFPS takes these allegations seriously and if proven, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken."
The reports are "deeply concerning," especially because it happened in a workplace where health care workers may have been present, said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, in a statement.
"As the employer, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has a responsibility to ensure a safe workplace, and during a pandemic that responsibility includes ensuring that public health orders and guidelines are respected," said Gawronsky.
"We expect the WFPS to investigate, and if the allegations are found to be true, to take steps to make sure all fire-paramedic stations are respecting pandemic safety protocols."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.