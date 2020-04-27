Winnipeg fire department investigates report of retirement party at fire station

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating allegations that some of its employees broke COVID-19 protocols last weekend for a retirement party at a fire station.

WFPS members allegedly went to Station 1 "to pay respects to a retiring firefighter on his last shift," a city spokesperson said.

This would break the organization's physical distancing rules, which recommend staying spaced out while at fires and in stations, the spokesperson said.

"The health and safety of all service members and the public is the top priority of WFPS," the spokesperson said.

"The WFPS takes these allegations seriously and if proven, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken."

The reports are "deeply concerning," especially because it happened in a workplace where health care workers may have been present, said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, in a statement.

"As the employer, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has a responsibility to ensure a safe workplace, and during a pandemic that responsibility includes ensuring that public health orders and guidelines are respected," said Gawronsky.

"We expect the WFPS to investigate, and if the allegations are found to be true, to take steps to make sure all fire-paramedic stations are respecting pandemic safety protocols."