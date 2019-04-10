Emergency crews conduct live haz-mat exercise in St. Boniface Monday morning
People around the Marion Street and Panet Road area can breathe easy despite an influx of emergency vehicles Monday morning.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service uses agricultural facility for live training exercise
People around the Marion Street and Panet Road area can breathe easy despite an influx of emergency vehicles Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is doing a live hazardous materials training exercise from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the IPCO plant on Marion near Panet.
IPCO, an interprovincial co-operative of four Canadian agricultural companies, is allowing the service to use the company's formulation plant for the exercises.
"The training is important as it allows first responders the opportunity to practice skills, identify gaps, and build relationships," a news release from the city says, thanking IPCO for use of its facility.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.