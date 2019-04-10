Emergency crews conduct live haz-mat exercise in St. Boniface Monday morning

People around the Marion Street and Panet Road area can breathe easy despite an influx of emergency vehicles Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is doing a live hazardous materials training exercise from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the IPCO plant on Marion near Panet.

IPCO, an interprovincial co-operative of four Canadian agricultural companies, is allowing the service to use the company's formulation plant for the exercises.

"The training is important as it allows first responders the opportunity to practice skills, identify gaps, and build relationships," a news release from the city says, thanking IPCO for use of its facility.

