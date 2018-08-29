Fire-paramedic service burns through annual budget

The Winnipeg Fire-Paramedic Service is burning through its budget for the year and expects to wind up $4.8 million in the red by the end of December.

On Tuesday, city council's finance committee will consider a request to top up the fire-paramedic service's budget for 2018, which council approved at $199.2 million. The additional funding represents a 2.4-per-cent cost overrun.

The $4.8-million overage is due primarily to $1.5 million worth of old ambulance bills the city no longer expects to be paid, $1.1 million in higher-than-expected worker benefits and $1.4 million worth of overtime pay that was not covered in the budget.

The fire-paramedic service budget "is not sufficient" to cover overtime this year, much like previous years, controller John Hall writes in a report to council's finance committee.

In recent years, the fire-paramedic service has wrestled with optimum staffing levels as it tries to find a balance between employing enough firefighters to ensure overtime costs are reasonable, without having too many workers sitting idle in fire-paramedic stations when they are not needed.

The fire-paramedic cost overrun is not, however, expected to result in red ink for the City of Winnipeg's overall budget for 2018.

In a separate report to council, finance officials say accounting from the end of June placed the city on pace for a $2.7 million deficit at the end of the year. Barring unforeseen circumstances, that's expected to translate into a budget surplus when the accounting for Dec. 31 is conducted.

"Based on experience of the past few years it is not unusual for the second quarter forecast to report a projected deficit which is eliminated by the end of the year," financial analyst Melissa Wensel writes in the city's second-quarter budget status report.

In a third report to council's finance committee, Winnipeg's public works department warns a forthcoming bridge replacement will exceed budget projections.

The city was planning to replace the Fermor Avenue bridge over the Seine River by 2020 at a cost of $25 million. Based on the bids for the job, the city now expects the work to cost $29.5 million, engineer Andrew Condon writes in the report.