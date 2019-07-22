A Winnipeg charity — and the people it serves — are on the long list of those affected by a massive warehouse blaze on Monday morning.

Agape Table lost winter clothing and prizes for a charity golf tournament that were stored at the North End building, which also housed 27 artists' studios.

"It's shocking news. You just don't expect those things to happen," executive director Jim Steep said Wednesday morning on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio.

The charity, which feeds vulnerable Winnipeggers with its soup kitchen, emergency food bank and low-cost grocery shop, had only started using the warehouse about four months ago.

The prizes that went up in flames were for Agape Table's inaugural golf tournament. The winter clothing was there to help people when cold weather sets in.

"We were building a winter inventory of mitts, tuques, coats, socks, all those sorts of things, and somebody had just donated 120 leather jackets," Steep said.

Staff and volunteers will just have to start gathering prizes for the Aug. 23 golf tournament again, he said.

"We're hoping to raise $20,000 to $30,000 for our programs."

Steep also wants to replace the winter inventory before October.

"Winnipeggers are very generous."

Firefighters have said it will be difficult to determine how the fire started in the former mattress factory at 274 Jarvis Ave. because the building, which ran the length of a city block, was destroyed.

Visual artists and musicians lost their equipment and many lost decades of artwork.