Vacant Winnipeg bungalow destroyed in overnight house fire

Winnipeg fire crews responded to a residential blaze early Sunday morning.

Reports of the fire, which occurred in a vacant bungalow on Selkirk Avenue, between Main Street and Austin Street N, were received shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Upon arrival on scene, firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the building. An offensive attack was launched, but deteriorating conditions forced crews to exit the building and transition to a defensive attack.

Crews are still on the scene as of 11 a.m. The City said it expects extra units will be rotated in and out, as a precautionary measure, and remain on scene for most of today, extinguishing hot spots.

The extreme cold has created challenging conditions for fighting the fire with water, trucks and equipment freezing up quickly.

One neighbouring home was evacuated due to water damage but no injuries reported, the release said.

The house is believed to be a complete loss. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The city's emergency social services unit was called to assist those who were displaced by the fire in finding temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available, but officials believe the building is a complete loss.

As a result of the fire, Selkirk Avenue is closed between Austin Street N and Main Street.

Once crews complete their work at the scene and roads are reopened, drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

Its the second residential fire in three days in the city. Emergency personnel responded to an apartment building fire in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood late on New Year's Eve.