Winnipeg fire crews bring Nairn Avenue house fire under control

A fire that closed down a section of Nairn Avenue on Monday night is now under control, Winnipeg fire officials say.

The corner of Nairn between Allan and Archibald streets was closed for about two hours as crews put out a blaze in a two-storey building.

"The structure was boarded up and there had been a fire there previously," said Don Enns, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service platoon chief. "Consequently our crews were not able to go inside because the structure had sustained previous fire damage."

The city says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Nairn Avenue at 6:57 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, the city spokespeson said.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder and handlines to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring homes, the city said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Enns says a defensive attack was launched as conditions were unsafe for firefighters to enter the structure.

Firefighters were endangered by traffic while battling the blaze, said Enns, as it was located just off the major thoroughfare of Nairn.

"We've seen lots of times where we've seen people driving over our hoses or driving close to our firefighters who are operating," he said. "It would be very nice if we could get that message out to Winnipeggers ... please be careful of firefighters when they're operating a working fire."

Both neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, according to the city.

Enns said there was no fire exposure damage to houses on either side of the building.

No injuries have been reported. Officials believe the structure was vacant, said Enns.

Crews were expected to be at the scene well into the night.

The city says the cause of fire is under investigation.