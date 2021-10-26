Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire on Nairn Avenue

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a house fire on Nairn Avenue as several fire trucks and at least one ambulance were called to the scene Monday evening.

The corner of Nairn between Allan Street and Archibald Street are closed, as crews continue to put out the blaze.

The city says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in an one-and-half storey house in the 400 block of Nairn Avenue at 6:57 p.m. The house was vacant, a city spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said when crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The city says firefighters are using an aerial ladder and handlines to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring homes. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

He says a defensive attack was launched as conditions were unsafe for firefighters to enter the structure.

Firefighters are using an aerial ladder and handlines to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring homes, the city said. It is anticipated crews will be on scene well into the night.

Both neighbouring homes have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution, the spokesperson said. No injuries have been reported.

The city says the cause of fire is under investigation.