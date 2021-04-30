Winnipeg fire chief John Lane to retire at end of 2021

Winnipeg's fire chief will be retiring at year's end after working 40 years in emergency services.

John Lane, who took over as chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service seven years ago, informed City of Winnipeg interim CAO Mike Ruta that he will be retiring at the end of 2021, a city spokesperson said in an email.

Lane's last day at work will be Aug. 13, which will be followed by vacation time leading into his retirement, the spokesperson said.

In a memo sent to all WFPS personnel, Lane said he's feeling mixed emotions about the announcement, but said it has been "an honour and a privilege" to lead the WFPS.

Lane looks forward to spending more time with family once he's retired, and hopes the COVID-19 pandemic eases enough so that he and his wife can visit their new granddaughter in Toronto, he said in the memo.

Lane started his emergency services career in Toronto, then served as chief of the Prince George Fire Rescue Service in British Columbia, before taking over the WFPS in 2014.

He introduced a number of initiatives while in Winnipeg, including a comprehensive plan for capital improvements in the WFPS and the development of a departmental master plan, the city spokesperson said.

The City of Winnipeg will start searching for Lane's replacement in the coming months, the spokesperson said.

On Facebook, United Firefighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest thanked Lane for his service and "tireless advocacy" for proper staffing and funding for emergency services in Winnipeg.

Once he's officially retired, Lane will have many accomplishments to look back on, said Coun. Sherri Rollins in an email to CBC News.

Rollins and Lane had a strong working relationship, she said, and collaborated on several projects, such as the WFPS strategic plan, mental health investments and simMom — a training doll that simulates birth and post-birth bleed.

She'll also remember Lane's "incredible high jump" that she got to see every fire safety week at Winnipeg schools, she said.